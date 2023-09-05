CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. Two Tar Heels have been selected as honorees:

RUNNING BACK – British Brooks, North Carolina, RB, Gastonia, N.C.

After missing all of last season due to an injury, Brooks returned to the field in a big way in North Carolina’s 31-17 win over South Carolina at the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. The running back rushed 15 times for 103 yards for the Tar Heels, notching the second 100-yard rushing game of his career.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina, Jack, Hartwell, Ga.

Named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week earlier this week, for games ending Sept. 2, Rucker recorded eight tackles (six solo), including 5.5 tackles-for-loss, and two quarterback sacks as North Carolina opened the 2023 season with a 31-17 victory over the Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Classic. Rucker led a Tar Heel defense that tallied nine sacks and limited South Carolina to minus-2 yards rushing for the game.