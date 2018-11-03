CHAPEL HILL – And then it was Jace Ruder’s turn. North Carolina’s quest to find a spark on offense and possible replacement of Nathan Elliott had gone through Chazz Surratt and Cade Fortin before Ruder’s opportunity arose Saturday at Kenan Stadium. And like with Surratt and Fortin, Ruder’s chance was short-lived courtesy of an injury bug that has ravaged UNC’s quarterback room in an almost shocking manner. Surratt tore ligaments in his wrist on the first play of the fourth quarter in a loss at Miami in late September, Fortin went down getting popped after running the ball in the second quarter of a loss to Virginia Tech three weeks ago, and then Ruder, a true freshman and 25 snaps into his college career, went down with an injury to his left shoulder or clavicle. Ruder didn’t return and may not play again this season. Wash, rinse and repeat. “It’s frustrating. It’s part of the game,” UNC Coach Larry Fedora said, mainly noting the eerie similarities in Fortin’s and Ruder’s situations. “We have worked with those young guys, and both them have worked extremely hard to put themselves in a position where they can help the football team.

Jace Ruder. Jenna Miller, THI

“They got out there and they were doing a good job, and unfortunately they did not make it through the games. The next guys step up and they’ve got to get it done.” Like Fortin, Ruder’s day was pretty productive. He led UNC to a 15-play, 64-yard drive consuming 5:39 from the clock on his first series, ending with a 23-yard field goal by Freeman Jones. Ruder’s third series, if it can even be called that, came at the end of the first half, as the Tar Heels ran two running plays and went into the locker room for halftime. His only series of the third quarter went 85 yards in 8 playing spanning 2:58 on the clock. In all, Ruder’s 25 snaps resulted in 160 total yards using 9:05 from the clock. “I thought he did a nice job handling the situation,” Fedora said. “We expected to play Jace in this game and when he went out there I thought he was well prepared mentally. I thought he did a nice job physically.” Ruder’s teammates embraced his being in the game and liked what they saw.

Ruder (10), Chris Kapilovic (right) and the offense. Jenna Miller, THI