Sam Howell Declares For The NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell has declared for the NFL draft he announced Saturday evening on Instagram.

Howell, who holds numerous UNC records, said following the Tar Heels’ 38-21 loss to South Carolina on Thursday he had some thinking to do in order to determine his future. He has done that and will leave UNC after spending three seasons as the Tar Heels’ starting quarterback.

“I still have some decisions to make,” he said Thursday. “But if this is my last game, I'm just forever grateful for everything. It's been a blessing to be here at Carolina. I'm just so appreciative for all the help along the way.”

Howell certainly helped Carolina.

While UNC compiled just a 20-17 record in his 37 career starts, it wasn’t because Howell didn’t usually play at a level few Tar Heels have throughout the program’s past. Howell is UNC’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,283), touchdown passes (92), total offense (11,282 yards), and total touchdowns (111).

In addition, Howell ran for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, five times running for 100 or more yards in a game. Two times he ran for 98. Only once previously in UNC history had a player thrown for 300-plus yards and run for 100-plus yards in the same game prior to this season, but Howell did it three times.

Howell is projected by most mock drafts to be selected in the first round.



