Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 5, 2025
Sisk: The Current Situation With the Tar Heels
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Hubert Davis (Photo by https://northcarolina.rivals.com)

With nine games left to go in the regular season, North Carolina finds itself in a precarious spot. The Tar Heels are 13-10 overall, and 6-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

They aren't exactly trending in the right direction either. UNC has lost four out of its last five games, so this week's seven day break could not have come at a better time.

Meanwhile, Carolina finds itself on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. As I write this on Wednesday night, the Tar Heels are currently in the Next Four Out according to Joe Lunardi. Of course, all of these things lead to quite a few scenarios.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In