Sisk: The Current Situation With the Tar Heels

With nine games left to go in the regular season, North Carolina finds itself in a precarious spot. The Tar Heels are 13-10 overall, and 6-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

They aren't exactly trending in the right direction either. UNC has lost four out of its last five games, so this week's seven day break could not have come at a better time.

Meanwhile, Carolina finds itself on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. As I write this on Wednesday night, the Tar Heels are currently in the Next Four Out according to Joe Lunardi. Of course, all of these things lead to quite a few scenarios.