CHAPEL HILL – It may have been a chilly 34 degrees Tuesday morning at the Koman Practice Complex, but spring practice for North Carolina was underway, nonetheless.

The Tar Heels formally embarked on their sixth season of the Mack Brown part two era, and coming off 17 total wins the last two seasons, the mission is to raise the bar higher this coming fall. A 9-4 mark in 2022 was followed by 8-5 last fall, to which Brown has said isn’t acceptable and improvements must be made.

Here are some notes and observations from Carolina’s first practice of the spring: