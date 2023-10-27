For just the second time this season, North Carolina plays a true road game Saturday, as the 17th-ranked Tar Heels visit Georgia Tech for an 8 PM kickoff on the ACCN.

Carolina’s only other true road game was a win at Pittsburgh in late September. The Tar Heels opened the season versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

As for playing the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, UNC has lost 10 of its last 12 trips there, including two years ago at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game, as the other road tests in the series, will be at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

UNC is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, while the Jackets are 3-4 and 2-2.

Here are our picks: