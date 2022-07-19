Styles Zeroed In On Applying Last Season's Lessons Learned
Note: The full video of the Q&A session is below this report.
CHAPEL HILL – Last year is long in the books for Dontrez Styles, but the North Carolina forward is still embracing the lessons learned during a freshman season that saw him sporadically get playing time.
In all, the 6-foot-6 Kinston, NC, native logged 175 minutes, though 40 came in UNC’s first two games of its NCAA Tournament run. Thus, 22.9 percent of his game minutes took place in Fort Worth, TX.
That gave Styles confidence, but overall, the season was one of total education on every level of the college game.
“Last year, I learned that being consistent is key in college,” Styles said Monday during Carolina’s summer media session with the players. “Every day you’ve got to show up and perform at a high level. Everybody here is really good, so you’ve got to come in and be consistent. That’s the biggest thing I learned.”
The consistency was a matter of how he practiced, especially early in the season. Styles played only 22 minutes before New Year’s, usually only in games in which the Tar Heels held late large leads.
That was a challenge, but Styles stayed the course. He respected and believed in the process.
“It was pretty tough,” he replied, when asked about not playing much during those months. “But I continued to trust Coach Davis and put last year in the past and focus on this year coming up and being a better version of myself.”
Overall, Styles played 175 minutes in 30 games (5.8 per-game average), averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, with two total assists, five steals, and two blocked shots. He was 24-for-55 (43.6 percent) from the field, including 3-for-18 (16.7 percent) from the perimeter. Styles was 8-for-15 from the free throw line.
Here is the rest of our interview with Dontrez Styles
On the parts of his game he’s most proud of that came around during the season, not just the physical stuff, but mental, preparation, and so on.
STYLES: “I would say being consistent, my jump shot being more consistent. Get my ballhandling tighter. Just being the best me, that’s it.”
On the 40 minutes in the two games in Fort Worth and how much it helped him to get onto the court on that stage, play a lot, get a good sweat and into a flow
STYLES: “It helped a lot. It helped my confidence moving forward. It was a good experience being in there playing in March Madness against Marquette and Baylor. It was pretty good for me and my confidence.”
On the two or three points of emphasis the last few months are?
STYLES: “I would say just working hard, working on my shot, tightening my handle, just getting stronger, just being consistent every day with my work. That’s really about it.”
On playing the three and the four right now?
STYLES: “Right now, I’m mostly playing the three, but Coach Davis told me he wants me a little bit at the four to play a little bit of small ball. So, I feel like me being a hybrid three and four will be pretty good. A lot of mismatches.”
On that Puff Johnson also said he’s playing the three and four, so it appears they are interchangeable depending on situations. And are they similar players?
STYLES: “Puff is a great player. Me and him, we’re competing but we’re also best friends off the court. So, it’s going to be a good season.”
On how the summer is such an important part of the year for each player because that is where the most growth in skills takes place and how his work could lead to a bigger role this season.
STYLES: “Last summer, I came in here I didn’t know what to expect. Now I know what to expect. I know what kind of work to put in, and how much I’ve got to work and just be consistent. That’s really about it. So this summer, I’m better with my knowledge of the game and the college system.”
On how surprised he was when he arrived last summer about what he didn’t know and how that’s changed.
STYLES: “Yeah, it was crazy. I had to learn on the fly. It was two freshmen, me and D’Marco (Dunn), so it was kind of tough for us. But now that we’re a little older, sophomores now, it’s pretty cool and better for us.”
As a freshman going through a heavy transitional period, Styles is grateful he had a couple of older teammates help him through the process.
STYLES: “Yeah, Caleb didn’t have the best freshman year, but his sophomore year be bounced back. He’d be in my ear, Leaky (Black would) be in my ear. RJ (Davis), my guy, he’d be in my ear all the time just telling me to stay consistent, stay focused, and everything would come together in due time.”