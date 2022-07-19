Styles Zeroed In On Applying Last Season's Lessons Learned

Note: The full video of the Q&A session is below this report.

CHAPEL HILL – Last year is long in the books for Dontrez Styles, but the North Carolina forward is still embracing the lessons learned during a freshman season that saw him sporadically get playing time.

In all, the 6-foot-6 Kinston, NC, native logged 175 minutes, though 40 came in UNC’s first two games of its NCAA Tournament run. Thus, 22.9 percent of his game minutes took place in Fort Worth, TX.

That gave Styles confidence, but overall, the season was one of total education on every level of the college game.

“Last year, I learned that being consistent is key in college,” Styles said Monday during Carolina’s summer media session with the players. “Every day you’ve got to show up and perform at a high level. Everybody here is really good, so you’ve got to come in and be consistent. That’s the biggest thing I learned.”

The consistency was a matter of how he practiced, especially early in the season. Styles played only 22 minutes before New Year’s, usually only in games in which the Tar Heels held late large leads.

That was a challenge, but Styles stayed the course. He respected and believed in the process.

“It was pretty tough,” he replied, when asked about not playing much during those months. “But I continued to trust Coach Davis and put last year in the past and focus on this year coming up and being a better version of myself.”

Overall, Styles played 175 minutes in 30 games (5.8 per-game average), averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, with two total assists, five steals, and two blocked shots. He was 24-for-55 (43.6 percent) from the field, including 3-for-18 (16.7 percent) from the perimeter. Styles was 8-for-15 from the free throw line.