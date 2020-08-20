TarHeelIllustrated - Suspended Athletic Acvities Extended Through Friday

The University of North Carolina has extended its suspension of all athletic activities on campus through Friday, Aug. 21, a UNC athletics department spokesman confirmed to THI on Thursday evening.

“We will again not be practicing tomorrow as we are extending the temporary suspension of all athletic related activities through tomorrow, Friday, August 21st,” the spokesman said. “We will continue to work with the University to evaluate the situation.”

UNC originally announced Wednesday afternoon it was suspended all athletic activities on campus for 24 hours until 5 pm Thursday.

"After consulting with our health experts and University leadership, we are taking this action to protect our students, coaches and staff,'' said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham in a release Wednesday. "We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.''

Student-athletes will continue to have access to academic support, medical care and nutrition.

UNC announced Monday all undergraduate students were moving to online classes only and asked all student living on campus move home. The athletes are staying, but now will have to deal with a 48-hour suspension of activities, starting with Wednesday’s announcement.



