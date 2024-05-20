Tar Heels Tight End Bryson Nesbit Breakdown
As North Carolina enters the post-Drake Maye era, we rewind and breakdown the stats of key returners from 2023, as it helps us look ahead to this fall. Tight end Bryson Nesbit turned in his best season for the Tar Heels, setting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
He finished with 12 games played, hauling in 41 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns.
Nesbit was part of a talented tight end room in Chapel Hill and earned a first-team All-ACC selection.
Breaking down his performance as a sophomore allows us to find trends in both wins and losses:
