THI Basketball Central: Wake Forest

Wake Forest owns wins over Duke and Virginia Tech already and will be looking for its second-straight win over UNC on Wednesday night.
DATE: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 9:00 pm/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 371, XM/SXM 371, Internet 371)

WAKE FOREST: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 163-68

LAST MEETING: Wake Forest 98 Carolina 76 (2022)

WAKE FOREST STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#1 Tyree Appleby

SR, G, 6-1, 165

18.4

3.1

5.4

#30 Damari Monsanto

JR, G, 6-6, 225

10.5

2.9

0.4

#2 Cameron Hidreth

SO, G, 6-4, 195

12.0

6.6

3.0

#11 Andrew Carr

JR, F, 6-10, 220

10.4

5.4

1.3

#33 Matthew Marsh

SO, F, 7-1, 250

7.2

5.0

0.1
Based on previous game
WFU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
WAKE FOREST NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Steve Forbes

339-135 overall
41-30 at WFU

Hubert Davis

38-15 overall
38-15 at UNC

2022-23 Record

10-4 (2-1 ACC)

9-5 (1-2 ACC)

Rankings

#81 NET

NR AP

NR Coaches

#77 BPI

#88 KenPom

#29 NET

NR AP

NR Coaches

#27 BPI

#22 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#82

#8

Points Per Game

75.6

80.9

Opponents PPG

71.1

74.6

Scoring Margin

+4.6

+6.3

Field Goal Percentage

45.7%

45.7%

3-PT FG Percentage

35.6%

30.8%

Free Throw Percentage

75.6%

73.9%

Rebounds Per Game

35.6

40.2

Rebounding Margin

+2.0

+4.6

Assists Per Game

12.6

12.9

Turnovers Per Game

13.4

11.6

Turnover Margin

+0.5

+0.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

1.1

Steals Per Game

6.6

5.9

Blocks Per Game

2.5

4.1
Statistics as of January 2, 2023
