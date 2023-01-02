THI Basketball Central: Wake Forest
DATE: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 9:00 pm/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 371, XM/SXM 371, Internet 371)
WAKE FOREST: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 163-68
LAST MEETING: Wake Forest 98 Carolina 76 (2022)
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#1 Tyree Appleby
SR, G, 6-1, 165
|
18.4
|
3.1
|
5.4
|
#30 Damari Monsanto
JR, G, 6-6, 225
|
10.5
|
2.9
|
0.4
|
#2 Cameron Hidreth
SO, G, 6-4, 195
|
12.0
|
6.6
|
3.0
|
#11 Andrew Carr
JR, F, 6-10, 220
|
10.4
|
5.4
|
1.3
|
#33 Matthew Marsh
SO, F, 7-1, 250
|
7.2
|
5.0
|
0.1
|WAKE FOREST
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Steve Forbes
339-135 overall
|
Hubert Davis
38-15 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
10-4 (2-1 ACC)
|
9-5 (1-2 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#81 NET
NR AP
NR Coaches
#77 BPI
#88 KenPom
|
#29 NET
NR AP
NR Coaches
#27 BPI
#22 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#82
|
#8
|
Points Per Game
|
75.6
|
80.9
|
Opponents PPG
|
71.1
|
74.6
|
Scoring Margin
|
+4.6
|
+6.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.7%
|
45.7%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
35.6%
|
30.8%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
75.6%
|
73.9%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
35.6
|
40.2
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+2.0
|
+4.6
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.6
|
12.9
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
13.4
|
11.6
|
Turnover Margin
|
+0.5
|
+0.1
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.6
|
5.9
|
Blocks Per Game
|
2.5
|
4.1