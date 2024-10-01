PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

THI Football Central: Pittsburgh

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

************************************

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

DATE: Saturday, October 5, 2024

WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 12-5.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


Advertisement
PITTSBURGH-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Pat Narduzzi

69-50 overall
69-50 at Pittsburgh

Mack Brown

279-146-1 overall
110-54-1 at UNC

2024 Record

4-0 (0-0 ACC)

3-2 (0-1 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#46 Sagarin

#39 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#65 Sagarin

#61 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#106

#78

Strength of Record

13

74

Strength of Schedule Remaining

38

73
Record & Rankings as of September 30, 2024
PITTSBURGH OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

48.5

27.6

Rushing Per Game

192.5

122.2

Passing Per Game

330.3

232.6

TOTAL

522.8

354.8
Stats updated September 30, 2024
PITTSBURGH DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

25.5

34.4

Rushing Per Game

110.3

208.6

Passing Per Game

231.8

247.0

TOTAL

342.1

455.6
Stats updated September 30, 2024
PITTSBURGH- UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Eli Holstein

1,186 total yards

87-129-2 INT passing

12 TD

Jacolby Criswell

638 total yards

64-111-2 INT passing

6 TD

Rushing

Desmond Reid

44 carries

319 total yards

7.3 average

1 TD

Omarion Hampton

114 carries

658 total yards

5.8 average

6 TD

Receiving

Konata Mumpfield

20 receptions

315 total yards

15.8 average

3 TD

J.J. Jones

16 receptions

264 total yards

16.5 average

1 TD

Tackles

Donovan McMillon

35 total tackles

18 solo, 17 assisted

0 TFL, 0 Sack

Jakeen Harris

32 total tackles

15 solo, 17 assisted

0 TFL, 0 Sacks
Stats updated September 30, 2024
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoaS1mb290YmFsbC1jZW50cmFsLXBpdHRzYnVyZ2gt OCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwn CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB JTJGJTJGbm9ydGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRoaS1m b290YmFsbC1jZW50cmFsLXBpdHRzYnVyZ2gtOCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2 PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQg Y29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==