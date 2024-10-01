THI Football Central: Pittsburgh
************************************
After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi
************************************
DATE: Saturday, October 5, 2024
WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/ESPN2
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)
PITTSBURGH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 12-5.
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Pat Narduzzi
69-50 overall
|
Mack Brown
279-146-1 overall
|
2024 Record
|
4-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
3-2 (0-1 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#46 Sagarin
#39 FPI
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#65 Sagarin
#61 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#106
|
#78
|
Strength of Record
|
13
|
74
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
38
|
73
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
48.5
|
27.6
|
Rushing Per Game
|
192.5
|
122.2
|
Passing Per Game
|
330.3
|
232.6
|
TOTAL
|
522.8
|
354.8
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
25.5
|
34.4
|
Rushing Per Game
|
110.3
|
208.6
|
Passing Per Game
|
231.8
|
247.0
|
TOTAL
|
342.1
|
455.6
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Eli Holstein
1,186 total yards
87-129-2 INT passing
12 TD
|
Jacolby Criswell
638 total yards
64-111-2 INT passing
6 TD
|
Rushing
|
Desmond Reid
44 carries
319 total yards
7.3 average
1 TD
|
Omarion Hampton
114 carries
658 total yards
5.8 average
6 TD
|
Receiving
|
Konata Mumpfield
20 receptions
315 total yards
15.8 average
3 TD
|
J.J. Jones
16 receptions
264 total yards
16.5 average
1 TD
|
Tackles
|
Donovan McMillon
35 total tackles
18 solo, 17 assisted
0 TFL, 0 Sack
|
Jakeen Harris
32 total tackles
15 solo, 17 assisted
0 TFL, 0 Sacks