Tar Heels Remain at No. 10 in this Week's AP Top 25

North Carolina remained in the No. 10 spot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 after the Tar Heels won their only game last week beating American University by 52 points.

The Tar Heels are 2-1 and head to Hawaii later this week where they face the University of Hawaii on Friday night in Honolulu and then play three games in a loaded field at the Maui Invitational next week.

UNC opens with Dayton and then faces either No. 5 Iowa State or No. 4 Auburn regardless of how the Tar Heels do against the Flyers. Their third game in Maui will be against one of No. 2 UConn, Memphis, Michigan State, and Colorado.

Carolina opened the season ranked No. 9 and split its two games the first week. A 90-76 win at home over Elon was followed up with a 92-89 loss at No. 1 Kansas.

The Tar Heels host No. 8 Alabama in the ACC/SEC Challenge in their first game on the mainland.