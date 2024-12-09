THI Podcast: 3 Concerning Trends About the Tar Heels....

CHAPEL HILL – The Tar Heels finally scratched the victory column Saturday with a 68-65 squeaker over Georgia Tech at the Smith Center.

North Carolina snapped a three-game skid with the win but didn’t play particularly well, and it’s been a while since the team has done a lot right in a game. In fact, the Heels have regressed in recent weeks.

And in this edition of the THI Podcast, Jacob and AJ hit on three specific concerns about this team that have played significant roles in the recent struggles, and they discuss the depth of the problems and how fixable they are.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



