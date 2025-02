CLEMSON, S.C. - North Carolina was outscored 28-10 in the final nine minutes of the first half, as it fell, 85-65, to Clemson inside Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday night.

And in this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some key elements from the Tar Heels’ performance including what this means.

UNC dropped to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the ACC while Clemson improved to 20-5 and 12-2.

*Video edits by Bryant Baucom.