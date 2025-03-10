THI Podcast: David & AJ Dive into the Tar Heels

North Carolina’s regular season is over with the Tar Heels still having work to do if they’re going to play in the NCAA Tournament.

In this edition of the THI Podcast with Davis Sisk and Andrew Jones, they dive into UNC’s loss to Duke taking a variety of looks at how the Tar Heels played, the last month and progress made, the reality of the ACC, the standard at UNC, and what the Heels must do in the ACC Tournament to get into the big dance.

You won’t want to miss another great episode.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by the end of March: 20,000 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X; and 12,000 for Facebook.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************