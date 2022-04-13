THI Podcast: Discussing Armando Bacot's Decision To Return

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina forward Armando Bacot’s decision to return for his senior season with the Tar Heels.

Bacot led the Tar Heels in scoring at 16.3 points per game, rebounding at 13.1 per contest, he blocked 65 shots, handed out 59 assists, registered 33 steals, shot 56.9 percent from the floor, and converted 67 percent of his free throw attempts.

He also tied Navy’s David Robinson (1985, 1986) for the all-time single-season record with 31 double-doubles. Five times Bacot grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a game. also became the first player in history to record a double-double in all six NCAA Tournament games, including pulling down 22 rebounds in the Elite Eight win over St. Peter’s and 21 in the national semifinals victory over Duke.

Bacot had 10-plus rebounds in UNC’s final eight games, in 12 of its last 13 contests, and in 25 of the Tar Heels’ final 30 games. He grabbed at least 15 rebounds in 14 games, including in nine of the Heels’ last 13 contests. He scored 20 or more points in 10 games, and was at 17 or more 18 times.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner