THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2024 wide receiver Keenan Jackson’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder out of Weddington (NC) High School became the first wide receiver commit for Mack Brown and Lonnie Galloway.

Jackson picked the Tar Heels over Appalachian State, Duke, Maryland, NC State, and Virginia Tech.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

