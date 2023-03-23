With such an intense negative buzz surrounding North Carolina’s basketball program right now, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones decided to put a different twist on this discussion and focus on positives from the Tar Heels’ season.

Carolina finished 20-13 and did not make the NCAA Tournament, but there were aspects to this team that was strengths, worked out well, and that much can be learned from this season is also a positive. They discuss all of that and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

NOTE: This podcast was recorded right before Puff Johnson and Armando Bacot made announcements Wednesday.

