The ACC released the complete 2025 football schedule Monday night for all 17 members, and it puts into place North Carolina’s slate.

The Tar Heels don’t play consecutive home or road games all season and nine of their 12 games are in-state. In this special THI podcast, Jacob & AJ discuss UNC’s schedule, some notes from it, and offer way-too-early predictions for Bill Belichick’s team.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.