UNC a 'No-Brainer' for LB Jonathan Agumadu

Agumadu talked to THI about his decision to transfer to UNC, showcasing his ability at the linebacker spot, and what he hopes to accomplish with the Tar Heels.

The former 3-star prospect in the class of 2024 appeared in four games for the Cowboys, and heads to Chapel Hill with four years of eligibility remaining.

Following one season at Oklahoma State, linebacker Jonathan Agumadu entered the transfer portal, and committed to North Carolina on May 8.

THI: First off, why UNC?

AGUMADU: "I chose UNC to have the opportunity to come in compete and play for one of the best coaches in football history, I think it will be [instru]mental for my development at middle linebacker."

THI: How important was Coach Belichick in your recruitment, knowing that he's been successful at the highest level and knows what it takes to get there?

AGUMADU: "It was very important to me, knowing that when it’s all said and done I want to be the best linebacker in the country. It was almost a no brainer to choose being coached and developed by the best coach in the country."

THI: As you head to UNC, what has the coaching staff's message been to you about the role you will play and how you fit into their plan?

AGUMADU: "I’ll be a middle linebacker and I’ll play a little bit off the edge but. The main thing I remember them saying was, 'We are going to take advantage of the abilities that your old coaches missed out on to help up win football games.'"

THI: And in your eyes, are they any specific abilities you feel you'll now be able to showcase at North Carolina that you maybe weren't able to before?

AGUMADU: "Yes. I’ll be able to show my ability to rush off the edge and play off the ball which I wasn’t able to do [at] OK State."

THI: As you enter the 2025 season, what has been the main focus for you in terms of your game?

AGUMADU: "My main focus is focusing on improving the details of my technique and stacking good days together and when I stick to that everything else I want will come together."

THI: What are you looking forward to most when it comes to being at UNC?

AGUMADU: "I’m mostly looking forward to having a the opportunity to compete with a new team, I wanna put this team in a position to win its first ACC championship since the 1900s."