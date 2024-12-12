THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Fixing Their Ills and Stress this Week

><><>Get Tar Heel Illustrated for FREE until Spring!<><><>





It would be an understatement saying North Carolina’s basketball team has struggled of late, as the Tar Heels appear to have regressed significantly since the first couple of weeks of the season.

And in this week’s edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob & AJ discuss how head coach Hubert Davis is going about trying to revert the ship back into its previous direction and get this team back on track. Plus, what are the ills and how fixable are they? And how can they work around the stress the players admit they are experiencing?

That and more in this show.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




