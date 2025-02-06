THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | GM Role, Extended Staff, Family and More

Even though the Tar Heels didn’t have a game during the week, it’s still been newsworthy and interesting since North Carolina was blown out at Duke last Saturday.

And in this edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob & AJ discuss the latest, including the GM position Hubert Davis mentioned in his radio show Monday, which we reported in December was coming; additional staffing and why it’s important; money not being an issue moving forward in basketball; Michael Jordan and the Carolina Family.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

