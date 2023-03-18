**************************************************************************************

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, THI staff writer and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss news surrounding spring practice for North Carolina, some of the analysts Mack Brown has hired, and observations from a recent practice that was open to the media.

UNC began spring practice March 5 and held three workouts last week but is off for spring break this week. The Tar Heels are back on the field March 21.

