THI Podcast: The Football Show | Camp Talk 3 Weeks From Kickoff

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
As North Carolina approaches the mid-point of fall camp and is closer to game-week preparation for the opener at Minnesota, it’s time for another Football Show.

THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss numerous storylines surrounding the Tar Heels, including AJ’s take from watching practice Tueesday. Plus, they go in-depth about the defensive line, offensive line, and quarterback situations.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

