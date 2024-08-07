As North Carolina approaches the mid-point of fall camp and is closer to game-week preparation for the opener at Minnesota, it’s time for another Football Show.

THI’s Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss numerous storylines surrounding the Tar Heels, including AJ’s take from watching practice Tueesday. Plus, they go in-depth about the defensive line, offensive line, and quarterback situations.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SPONSORED BY MYPERFECTFRANCHISE.NET

Are you…

*Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?

*Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?

*Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?

Andy can help!!!

Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more….His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^