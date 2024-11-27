THI Podcast: The Football Show | Looking Ahead to the NC State Game

North Carolina closes out the regular season Saturday hosting rivals NC State at Kenan Stadium for a 3:30 PM kickoff.

The Tar Heels are 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC and coming off a 41-21 loss at Boston College. The Wolfpack is 5-6, 2-5 in the league, and is coming off a one-point loss at Georgia Tech. State must win to become bowl eligible.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob and AJ look ahead to the game and some key factors in how it may play out. With the news of Mack Brown being fired by UNC, they have already done two podcasts about how that played out and what is next for the school, so they don’t discuss it much at all in this show.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

