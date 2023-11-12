CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina extended its win streak over Duke to five games, all since Mack Brown returned as head coach, with a 47-45 victory Saturday night in double-overtime at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels scored on ten of their 12 possessions, but settled four field goals in four of their seven red zone trips. They also led by 12 points in the fourth quarter before allowing the Blue Devils 22 points and 209 yards.

In this 3 Things, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss key elements from the Tar Heels’ victory.

UNC improved to 8-2 overall and 4-2 in the ACC. Duke dropped to 6-4 and 3-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.