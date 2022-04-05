THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss In The NCAA Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss several elements from North Carolina’s 72-69 loss to Kansas in the national championship game Monday night at the Superdome.

The Tar Heels led 40-25 at halftime on the strength of a 33-11 run in the first half, but the Jayhawks used a 31-10 run to start the second half to take the lead before the game settled into a seesaw affair.

UNC outrebounded Kansas 55-35, but Carolina shot just 31.5 percent from the floor, including 10-for-41 combined by Caleb Love and RJ Davis.

UNC finished the season 29-10.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.