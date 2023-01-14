LOUISVILLE, KY – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 80-59 victory at Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels used a 17-4 run in the first half to take control of the game and eventually pushed its lead to 23 points. Armando Bacot played 25 minutes scoring 14 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. D’Marco Dunn added career highs in points (14) and rebounds (five).

RJ Davis and Puff Johnson each scored 12 points, and Caleb Love added 10.

UNC improved to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. Louisville dropped to 2-16 and 0-7.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

