CHAPEL HILL – Isaiah Campbell, a 4-star class of 2025 defensive end who will attends Southern Durham (NC) High School this fall, was one of the top prospects at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex on Sunday, and THI was there to shoot an isolation video of him.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Campbell is the No. 207 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2025, No. 9 at his position, and is the No. 4 player in North Carolina. He previously attended Greene Central High School in Snow Hill, but transferred to Southern Durham.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

