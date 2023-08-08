<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media following practice Tuesday to update the Tez Walker situation and field questions from the assembled media regarding the UNC wide receiver.

Walker, who transferred to UNC from Kent State last December, enrolled in classes January 9 after the transfer was approved by the NCAA, but that rule changed January 11, and the NCAA recently notified Walker and Carolina it had denied his eligibility waiver.

UNC is appealing the decision, and continues to wait for a response from the NCAA. Meanwhile, Walker is practicing with the Tar Heels and remains on the first team. Brown is optimistic the appeal will work in Walker’s favor, calling it a “no-brainer.”

Full video of what Brown had to say is above, but a few notes to listen for:

*Walker signed with East Tennessee State in high school but never enrolled, as there was a deferment in his scholarship after he tore his ACL. So, he never matriculated to ETSU.

*He then went to North Carolina Central in 2020, but its season was cancelled because of COVID, and then it didn’t play in the spring like many FCS schools.

*So, Walker transferred to Kent State where he played two seasons with the Golden Flash, becoming an All-MAC performer last season catching 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

*He transferred to UNC in the winter and was admitted, cleared by the NCAA. In his defense, Kent State has written a letter to the NCAA in support of Walker, who is in good academic standing.

*UNC’s defense, Brown said, is that Walker isn’t really a two-time transfers, which would require he sit out a season before playing in 2024. Instead, Carolina is arguing that Walker is a one-time transfer since he never had a chance to play at his first two schools, of which only one he actually enrolled.

*There is no time table on when the NCAA will render a decision on the appeal. UNC opens its season September 2 versus South Carolina in Charlotte.