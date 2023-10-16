CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about his unit’s performance in a 41-31 win over Miami, and look ahead to UNC’s game this weekend versus Virginia.

The No. 10 Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 ACC) host the Cavaliers (1-5, 0-2) for a 6:30 kick. The game will air on The CW.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*Halftime adjustments were the theme of the game on both sides of the ball. So, what did the offense tweak for the third quarter, in which it scored three touchdowns and gained nearly 200 yards?

“It’s a combined effort of our staff. Randy Clements being our o-line coach and really handling the run game and having some different ways to present the same runs that we ran in the first half, I think was huge. Freddie (Kitchens), his input, Lonnie (Galloway), his input, Larry (Porter); all five of us putting our heads together.

“I think it becomes, ‘What have we been good at in the first half, why hadn’t certain things worked? We didn’t execute it, or it’s not a good call? Every time you play someone, they’re always going to present a few different things than you’ve seen on film that you’re not expecting, and Miami did the same thing.”

*UNC was flagged for several holding calls bringing back some big gains, mostly by Omarion Hampton, who ran for 197 yards in spite of the many holding calls. Lindsey said the Heels lost nearly 100 yards gained before of penalties.

“We’ve been pretty disciplined all year. I think probably what coach (Mack Brown) said about when you play a talented team (that’s) a little quicker, a little stronger, and faster than you think probably has something to do with it.

“We’ve got to go back this week and really coach our guys on what those penalties are (and) why we had those penalties. Most of the time, the penalties occurred because we didn’t get in the right position initially. We have to understand when you’re losing your man you’ve got to let it go.”

Meaning, if a defender is squirting away, don’t grab him, because a flag will be thrown.

*Aside from the one snap Doc Chapman played, three receivers played the entire game. Tez Walker, Nate McCollum, and J.J. Jones were almost always on the field. With Kobe Paysour possibly out for the season, the room has thinned. Lindsey said that needs to change.

“We need to play more guys, and coach is always on us about that. We have some depth at those wideout spots, but we’ve got three tight ends that can play, so a lot of times we use those guys in 12 and 13 personnel.

“But we need to play more wideouts. I think Doc has done a nice job and he’s earned some playing time there. So, Lonnie made that point the other day, we don’t need all those three guys playing all those snaps.”

*With that, Gavin Blackwell was a starter at the beginning of the season, but suffered a concussion in the Minnesota game, but has played only three snaps since, and that was a week ago late in the win over Syracuse. Lindsey said he’s close to being back where he was before the injury, but they are being cautious.

“I think he’s lingered some getting himself back with his situation. But I think you’ll see more of him as we go. I just think there’s a whole protocol about practicing and those guys exerting themselves in practice and how their body reacts.”



