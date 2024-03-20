CHARLOTTE – Three North Carolina Tar Heels were available in the locker room Wednesday afternoon at Spectrum Center in advance of their game here Thursday against Wagner in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC, the top seed in the West Region, tips off at approximately 2:45 against the 16-seed Seahawks, who won the Northeast Conference Tournament and then defeated Howard on Tuesday night in Dayton to advance to Charlotte.

The Tar Heels are 27-7 and Wagner is 17-15.

Here are interviews with Armando Bacot, Cormac Ryan, and Harrison Ingram. Ingram’s is in two parts because we had to abruptly stop and start again with him.