THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC Versus Kansas In The NCAA Title Game

NEW ORLEANS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to tonight’s national championship game between North Carolina and Kansas, which tips at approximately 9:20 PM EST inside the Superdome.

Jacob & AJ discuss the Jayhawks, how things are with the Tar Heels as they are about to play the biggest game of their lives, matchups, and what UNC must do to earn a victory.

UNC is 29-9 and is coming off a win over Duke in the national semifinals, and Kansas is 33-6 and defeated Villanova in the Final Four.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

