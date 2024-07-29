CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its first football practice of the season Monday night at the Koman Practice Complex, and afterward, Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown fielded questions from the media for more than 30 minutes.

Brown shared his thoughts one day in, spoke about the quarterback battle and when he’d like to determine a starter, the depth everywhere on defense, the optimism they will have eight or nine offensive linemen ready when they open at Minnesota in a month, and so much more.