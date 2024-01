CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a big second half to pull away from Wake Forest on Monday night for an 85-64 victory, grabbing its ninth consecutive win.

The Tar Heels outscored Wake by 22 points in the second half, 23 of which came from senior guard RJ Davis, who finished with a career-high 36 points.

UNC improved to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons dropped to 13-6 and 5-3.

Here, four Tar Heels, including Davis, discuss the game: