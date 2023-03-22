**************************************************************************************

North Carolina is a third the way through spring practice, and with new analysts Clyde Christensen and Ted Monachino meeting the media Tuesday, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what was learned from the Q&A sessions.

They share their thoughts about the roles of the longtime NFL coaches, how they can help the Tar Heels, Mack Brown and his staff, and about what Brown had to say. He also met with the media for 40 minutes, so there was plenty of information gathered.

