As we continue building a postscript to North Carolina’s disappointing 20-13 basketball season, here we offer up some interesting tidbits regarding the Tar Heels.

UNC concluded its season last Thursday falling to Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro. The Heels were not among the at-large teams selected for the NCAA Tournament, finishing as the third team out, and they declined to play in the NIT ending their season.

In addition to UNC’s 20-13 record, it was 11-9 in ACC play.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from the Tar Heels’ season: