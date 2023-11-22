ATLANTIS, THE BAHAMAS – In the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis, North Carolina turned a halftime deficit into a decisive victory in pulling away from Northern Iowa at Imperial Arena.

The win, pushing UNC to a 4-0 season start, sets it up for a showdown against the winner of Texas Tech and Villanova, which was slated to start after UNC’s game.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by Harrison Ingram’s 16 points. Elliot Cadeau added 15, as did Cormac Ryan 15, RJ Davis finished with 13, Jae’Lyn Withers added 11, and Armando Bacot totaled 10 points. The last time UNC had six players score 10 or more points apiece was in a win at Duke in 2021.

Ingram grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double as a Tar Heel and the sixth of his college career.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over UNI: