Darryn Peterson is a valued individual. The nation's third-ranked junior could basically choose any school in the country. On Monday he released a list of eight heavy hitters that are his finalists.

Arkansas, Baylor, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio State made the final cut. We texted Monday with his father, Darryl, who was at the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa watching his son, Darryl Jr, who is a linebacker at Wisconsin. He confirmed that the professional route is also an option.

The 2025 prospect has taken unofficial visits to the likes of Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio State. His father also confirmed to us that he will be taking upcoming official visits to Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Ohio State in alphabetical order.

Peterson recently became the first high school student/athlete to sign an NIL deal with Adidas. Indiana and Kansas are the two Adidas schools on Peterson's list.

North Carolina is sponsored by the Jordan Brand, but that hasn't slowed down the Tar Heels before when they have recruited prospects who played on the Adidas AAU shoe circuit. Ian Jackson is a participant in the 3SSB league that is in the current recruiting class. Other highly recruited Tar Heels with similar grassroots pasts are Day'Ron Sharpe, Armando Bacot, and Nassir Little just over the past few seasons.