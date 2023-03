North Carolina is in the middle of its spring football practices and are preparing for the upcoming 2023 season. The Tar Heels are hosting an open practice on Saturday morning in Kenan Stadium starting at 10 am.

The Tar Heel coaching staff are expecting several prospects to visit Chapel Hill this weekend. Currently, the Tar Heel have five committed prospects in the class of 2024 with linebacker Evan Bennett, offensive linemen Desmond Jackson and Andrew Rosinski, plus athlete Khalil Conley and running back Davion Gause.

Here are the prospects that have informed THI that they will be in attendance.