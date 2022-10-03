CHAPEL HILL – Few decisions a football coach makes can infuse his team with confidence more than going for it on fourth down. Especially when they convert.

For the offense, the coach is signaling full trust they can make whatever yardage is necessary to either get a first down and move the chains, or if near the goal line, get into the end zone for needed points.

For the defense, it tells them if the offense doesn't convert, the coach is fully confident that group can get stops not allowing the fourth-down failure to turn costly.

If these theories hold true, Mack Brown’s football team should be beaming with confidence right now, because North Carolina isn’t just becoming rebel-like on do-or-die downs, but the Tar Heels are converting a lot, too.

That was the case Saturday in their 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium. Three times Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo opted to go for it on fourth down, and three times the Tar Heels succeeded. On both possessions, those decisions and the players’ execution led to touchdowns.

“I love those opportunities,” said UNC receiver Josh Downs, who scored a touchdown a week ago on a fourth-down play in a loss to Notre Dame. “I had one last week, I had one (a catch) this week.”

The Hokies took a 3-0 lead scoring on the first possession, so the second time UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) was in possession, it marched 75 yards on 12 plays getting into the end zone on a three-yard pass from Drake Maye to Kamari Morales.