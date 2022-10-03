UNC Mastering The Art Of Converting On Fourth Downs
CHAPEL HILL – Few decisions a football coach makes can infuse his team with confidence more than going for it on fourth down. Especially when they convert.
For the offense, the coach is signaling full trust they can make whatever yardage is necessary to either get a first down and move the chains, or if near the goal line, get into the end zone for needed points.
For the defense, it tells them if the offense doesn't convert, the coach is fully confident that group can get stops not allowing the fourth-down failure to turn costly.
If these theories hold true, Mack Brown’s football team should be beaming with confidence right now, because North Carolina isn’t just becoming rebel-like on do-or-die downs, but the Tar Heels are converting a lot, too.
That was the case Saturday in their 41-10 victory over Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium. Three times Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo opted to go for it on fourth down, and three times the Tar Heels succeeded. On both possessions, those decisions and the players’ execution led to touchdowns.
“I love those opportunities,” said UNC receiver Josh Downs, who scored a touchdown a week ago on a fourth-down play in a loss to Notre Dame. “I had one last week, I had one (a catch) this week.”
The Hokies took a 3-0 lead scoring on the first possession, so the second time UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC) was in possession, it marched 75 yards on 12 plays getting into the end zone on a three-yard pass from Drake Maye to Kamari Morales.
That score came on a fourth down, and several snaps earlier, the Tar Heels also converted on a fourth-and-1 play. Later in the second quarter, Maye eluded a heavy rush and found Downs for a 24-yard gain (on fourth-and-3) three snaps before the Heels scored another touchdown for a 14-3 advantage.
“If you are in that minus-45 area on in, and it's four or less, the large majority of the time I am going to go for it,” Brown said. “Drake sees the field so well. He’s very knowledgeable of football, so even if it's not there he can move a little bit, he has a quick release and can get it to our good receivers, so we are pretty hard to stop on fourth downs, and I like that.
“I think it sends a great message to our offensive coaches and players that I have confidence in them.”
Crazy stat: UNC has scored three touchdowns on fourth-down plays in its last two games.
For the season, the Tar Heels are 9-for-11 on fourth down, with the average distance 6.1 yards on the makes, and 2.5 yards on the two misses. Interestingly, the Heels had a third make versus Notre Dame, but a penalty on the Irish away from the ball was accepted by UNC, so the play didn’t count.
UNC has converted its last five attempts on fourth down, fueling the Heels with confidence because of their success rate, but also the belief from their Hall of Fame coach.
“I think we all understand that it’s a very important play,” Morales said Saturday. “These are the plays that lead to wins and ultimately, if you are going to be a great team, you have to convert on fourth down. I give a lot of that credit to Coach Brown as well; he has a lot of faith in the offense.”
He does, and for good reason. They are one of the top fourth-down teams in the nation.