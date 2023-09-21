CHAPEL HILL – Third-down conversion rate is a critical stat that often factors in winning or losing. Since returning to Chapel Hill for his second stint with North Carolina five years ago, head coach Mack Brown and his team have ranked in the top 25 for third-down conversion rate three times. However, this season, the Tar Heels are taking it to another level. Carolina ranks second nationally, converting 65.1 percent of its third-down attempts. If sustained, it would be UNC's best third-down conversion rate in the Brown 2.0 era. And while it's not fair to compare an entire season to three games, consider the fact that in Carolina's first three games against FBS opponents last season, it put up a third-down conversion rate of 53.8 percent. In 2020, Brown's most potent offense in his second run with the Heels, the unit converted 51.4 percent of its third-down tries. So, what's the key to the uptick in third down success for the Heels?

Balanced Third-Down Attack

In Carolina's 43 third-down attempts so far, the Tar Heels have passed the ball 23 times and run it 20 times. In the 2022 season, during UNC's first three games, it passed 28 times and ran 13 times. Against Notre Dame, Carolina ran the ball six times on third downs, with five coming from quarterback Drake Maye on designed pass plays.

Athletic QB/Elite QB

In football, an elite quarterback can often bail out an offense on third down. Maye has shown the ability to contribute with both his legs and his arm. In the most recent example, against Minnesota on third-and-12, Maye used his legs to roll out and find a streaking Nate McCollum for the game's first touchdown. Typically, in such a situation, the odds of success are low, but with an elite quarterback who has confidence in his weapons, Maye always likes his team’s chances of converting. “Whatever the down and distance,” he said earlier this week. “I think we had some third-and-12’s, third-and-11’s, some long third-down attempts. Study the film throughout the week, get the protections right, and I feel pretty good; we got a good chance.” While Maye’s right arm is his most lethal weapon, his legs have been a source of offense for UNC in these situations as well. So far this season, Maye has run the ball six times on third downs, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, resulting in four first downs. One of his runs, in which he fell short, led to a 4th-and-1, which he also converted with his legs. Brown knows all too well the advantages of a mobile quarterback. “I get mad at our defense for not stopping the quarterback run; Drake makes yards every week," said Brown. "It's hard to stop the quarterback from scrambling when you've got a guy who can run; that's why you need an athletic quarterback. He’s one of the best in the country at finding the yards and getting the first down.”

Play Execution