Vohasek Discusses Why He Returned, Chizik, New Defense & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina defensive lineman Ray Vohasek announced late Monday morning that he has elected to return to UNC. Due to an unusual year in 2020 caused by COVID 19, the NCAA granted every student-athlete an extra year of eligibility, so he is taking advantage of the opportunity to spend one more season with the Tar Heels.

Vohasek, a two-time All-ACC honorable mention, has started 24 consecutive games for the Tar Heels. The Illinois native has recorded 82 tackles,5.5 sacks, and 16 tackles for loss in Chapel Hill. Following the announcement of his decision to return, Vohasek fielded questions from the media.

Vohasek met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss his decision and share other thoughts about the new defensive under Gene Chizik, and much more.

Above is the full video of Vohasek’s Q&A session, and below are some pulled quotes and notes from what he had to say:





*With UNC having a disappointing season and Vohasek’s health in question, he determined returning to Chapel Hill was the best option for the two-year starter, who tallied 38 tackles and four tackles for loss last season

"Coming into this year, I had hopes of trying to move on to the NFL, that was the goal,” he said. “But I was excited about what we had as a team last year. I thought we were going to win the conference and have a great season (and a) great team. That's what I was prepared for. It didn't turn out that way, unfortunately.

“I made great memories with those guys, and I will never forget that team. I played through some pain this year. I've had some issues with my body that weighed into my decision to come back. With the time-lapse and how quickly everything was moving. I'm super excited to be back in Chapel Hill. I'm really excited about what this defense has and what my room has with the young guys.”





*Vohasek recently had surgery to clean up a lower-body injury sustained last season. The former junior college standout will miss all spring but expects to be ready to go by summer.

"I'm two weeks post-surgery,” he said. “Everything has been going very well. The timeline they are not 100 percent sure on how long it will take. By the time summer rolls around, I plan on being back and hitting full stride at that time."





*Playing with some pain is normal for a football player. However, playing a whole season with an injury that needs surgery to fix is a different level of mental toughness. Ray Vohasek did just that but is excited to clean up the injury and return fully healthy.

“It was a funky injury and was tough to deal with,” he said. “It was a decent amount of pain, I’ll say that. It was tough, and it was just the repetition of the season week and after week, the pounding on it, it took its toll on me. But I made it through – got through it – (and) I’m excited. It’s cleaned up, it’s good to go now, and I’m excited to be healthy and come back at full strength and play a season healthy.”





*Vohasek said one of the things that excites him about coming back is the new defensive front the Tar Heels will employ next fall. UNC has scrapped the hybrid-heavy scheme used by Jay Bateman in favor of a four-man front. Vohasek says likes the move given the depth in the defensive line room.

“I’ve had a couple of great conversations with Coach Chizik, I really like him as a person and as a coach,” Vohasek said. “I’ve only been in one meeting with him. I’m very excited to be in a four-man front, especially with the guys that we have in our room.

“I think it will really bring out guys like Myles Murphy, guys like Jahvaree Ritzie, people like that. I think it will really be a big boost for us up front.

“His plan for me is to play inside. I think if he needs me to play the three etch or the shade, whatever one he thinks I should play – I think I’d probably play the shade more. But I would like to be versatile; whatever is what I plan on doing. So, I’m very excited about Coach Chizik and the defense that he’s bringing here.”





*Speaking of Chizik, one of the reasons Vohasek decided to use the extra year afforded by the NCAA not counting the 2020 season against any athletes was his conversation with Chizik before making the decision.

“I think it played a big role,” Vohasek said. “I really like Coach Chizik. I know former players that have played for Coach Chizik, like Coach Schott (Jeff Schoettmer) that was part of the team last year, and all the guys that I know that have played for him, everyone speaks of him in very high regard.

“I’m a big fan of the system that he runs, and his resume speaks for itself; two national championships. I know he took some time away, but he knows what football is at the highest level. He knows what it takes to win the big games. It was a big part in that, and I’m super excited to be part of his defense.”





*Interestingly, UNC Coach Mack Brown was surprised when he learned Vohasek was coming back for a final season.

“He was very excited,” Vohasek said. “He was unaware that I was considering it. He thought I was going to try and go to the NFL and take that pursuit. He was very excited. We had a couple of great conversations. And me and Coach Chizik and (defensive line) Coach (Tim) Cross, we all kind of talked with Coach Brown and what that would look like with me coming back with the group and everything.

“It was great. He was excited to have me back. I’m excited to be back. So, I think it was very good on both sides.”



