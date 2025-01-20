Weekly Offer Sheet (Jan. 13-20)

It was a busy week on the recruiting trail for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina coaching staff. In addition to hosting Junior Day on Saturday, which saw 11 recruits visit Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels extended offers to over 30 recruits on the week, ranging from New Jersey to California.

A majority of UNC's offers were to prospects in the 2026 class, while two were to uncommitted seniors in the class of 2025. Below is each offer from the 2025 to 2028 class.