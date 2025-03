As North Carolina begins spring practice on March 5, Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have been busy handing out 18 offers over the last week.

Thirteen of UNC's came from the class of 2025, while they also put an emphasis on the underclassmen, extending two offers in the 2027 class and three in the 2028 class.

Here are all of UNC offers from February 24-March 2.