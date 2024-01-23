CHAPEL HILL – Hubert Davis doesn’t cuss.

He really doesn’t.

How do his players truly know this? If he didn’t last season, as nasty as it was for North Carolina, Davis would have let loose some bombs at some point. But he never did.

Not this season, either. Though, he hasn’t had as many reasons to, as the third-ranked Tar Heels are now 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the ACC after demolishing Wake Forest in the second half Monday night on their way to an 85-64 victory at the Smith Center.

Yet, Carolina’s coach still found spots to unleash on his team using his personal go-to word.

“At halftime, Coach Davis, he ripped into us,” said junior forward Harrison Ingram, as the Tar Heels trailed 34-33 at the intermission. “In the second half, we came out with energy and we won.”

UNC rode a 23-point outburst after halftime by senior guard RJ Davis, who finished with a career-high 36 points. They Heels also shut down the Demon Deacons, holding them to 26.7 percent shooting from the floor, including 0-for-9 from the perimeter, and outrebounded Wake 24-12.

Part of the inspiration for Carolina’s upgrade in performance came from their heated coach’s lips.

“Just yelling,” Ingram said. “A lot of yelling, just trying to motivate us and telling us they were kicking our butt down in the trenches, they were out-physicaling us. They were bullying us, and I mean, we don’t like getting bullied.”

No, the Tar Heels don’t, and neither does their coach.