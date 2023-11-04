Class of 2024 defensive tackle Leroy Jackson out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, GA, has committed to North Carolina on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder picked the Tar Heels over offers from Miami, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Illinois, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, South Florida, and Appalachian State.

Jackson visited Chapel Hill in October during the weekend that the Tar Heels hosted the Miami Hurricanes.