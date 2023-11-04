2024 GA DT Jackson Commits to UNC
Class of 2024 defensive tackle Leroy Jackson out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, GA, has committed to North Carolina on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 270-pounder picked the Tar Heels over offers from Miami, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Illinois, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, South Florida, and Appalachian State.
Jackson visited Chapel Hill in October during the weekend that the Tar Heels hosted the Miami Hurricanes.
He has helped Lee County to a 7-2 record this season and has racked up 42 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 11 QB hurries, and 2 blocked field goals.
Jackson becomes the twenty-seventh commit for the Tar Heels in the class of 2024. He becomes the eighth player from the state of Georgia to join the North Carolina program.