Jarin Stevenson Was Ready to Get Close to Home

Jarin Stevenson is not a stranger to North Carolina fans. The Tar Heels were hot and heavy in his recruitment for well over a year. The forward attended Seaforth High School in Pittsboro. His mother played at UNC, and family lived just a few miles from the campus in Chapel Hill.

But eventually he reclassed to the 2023 group, and chose Alabama in a tight recruiting battle. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds during two very successful seasons in Tuscaloosa in which the Crimson Tide made it to the Final Four and Elite Eight respectively.

But as fate would have it, Stevenson entered the transfer portal last week and quickly got a second chance to attend school and play at home. He made that step official with a commitment to the University of North Carolina Sunday night.

Tar Heel Illustrated has spoken with his father, Jarod, many times in the past, but Monday night was our first opportunity to get reacquainted in almost two years since his high school recruitment concluded. It was a pleasure to get caught up about the past, and where things go from here.

