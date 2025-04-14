4-Star 2026 WR Xavier McDonald Details UNC OV, NFL Comps, and More

Following his trip to UNC, McDonald spoke with THI about his experience at UNC, NFL player comps, and more.

The Tar Heels are one of five teams to earn an official visit from the 6-foot-2, 160 pound prospect, as SEC foes Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU, and Mississippi State will host McDonald in June.

McDonald, who is ranked as the 158th-best prospect in the rising senior class, tallied 38 receptions for 562 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

Last weekend, 4-star class of 2026 wide receiver Xavier McDonald took an official visit to Chapel Hill, as North Carolina earned the first OV for the Morton, MS, native.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go?

MCDONALD: "It went great. Saw the new offense install [and] really love it. They throw the ball a lot which I love and they got playmakers out there that was really good to see. They have [a] great staff. They greet every recruit very well and made sure they were good. The students there are amazing. They love Bill. Bill [is] going to do great things at UNC. Everything he do he want it to be like the NFL so that’s really great to hear."

THI: What was it like being around Coach Belichick and was seeing the offense throw a lot like you mentioned appealing to you?

MCDONALD: "He’s super focused and strategic. As for the offense throwing a lot, if you got some playmakers on the field why not throw the ball. Myself, I am a playmaker. I am gonna go get the ball when it’s thrown. So seeing that was huge for me because Its keeps the game dynamic and unpredictable."

THI: What has the coaching staff’s message been to you in regards to how you fit into their vision?

MCDONALD: "Their vision is seeing me play as a freshman, become known already as freshman so people like the NFL see that North Carolina got a star playing as [a] freshman. They see [me] as a like Devonta Smith that has speed, great hands, and know how to run routes."

THI: You mentioned Devonta smith. Is he the kind of player you model your game after?

MCDONALD: "Yes, or Julio jones back in his prime, the head tapping, running hard, route runner."

THI: While you have already taken an official visit to UNC, I’m sure you have things to figure out in your recruitment. Do you have a timeline for a commitment and where does UNC currently stand?

MCDONALD: "No timeline yet when I am going to commit, but UNC is top 5."