Class of 2025 athlete Kamden Laudenslager took an unofficial visit to North Carolina back on January 29. The visit proved beneficial to 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from The McDonogh School in Owings Mills, MD, as he got a scholarship offer shortly after the visit.

Laudenslager also has offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, Maryland, Massachusetts, Old Dominion, Tennessee, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

THI reached out to Laudenslager to get his thoughts on the UNC offer and visit.